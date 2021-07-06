Walton County BOC to take another look a rezone for a concert hall that has been recommended for denial

Back on the agenda for Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commissioners for July 2021 is rezone of 10.467 acres at 376 Highway 11 for a concert hall. The rezoning has been recommended for denial by the Walton County Planning Commission. The neighbors in the surrounding area are not supportive of the proposal with many speaking out against it citing noise concerns. The applicant, Angela McDowell, who is African American, said she believes the objections are racially motivated. The issue was held over last month and will be taken up again this month.

The Walton County BOC meeting is a 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 S. Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

AGENDA

1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

2. ADOPTION OF AGENDA 2.1. Additions/Deletions

3. MEETING OPENING

3.1. PledgeofAllegiance&Invocation

3.2. Call to Order

3.3. RollCall

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Denial of Z21040002– Rezone 10.467 acres from A1 to B2 for small concert hall/outdoor event center/Applicant: Angela McDowell/Owner: Superior Teleservice Group – 376 Highway 11-Map/Parcel C1400021 – District 4

4.2. Approval of CU21040008 – Conditional Use for Guest House on 1.00 acre – Applicant: Donna W Flaugher/Owners: John & Donna Flaugher – 5415 McCullers Lane-Map/Parcel N028A006 – District 2

4.3. Approval of CU21040012 – Conditional Use for taxidermy business as a home based business – Applicant Chad Foster/Owners: Chad & Angela Foster -1953 Piney Grove Rd-Map/Parcel C0600013E00 – District 1

4.4. Approval of CU21050002 – Conditional Use for Guest House on 2.45 acres – Applicants/Owners: Jason & Christine Rivera – 3705 McCullers Rd-Map/Parcel C0100015C00 – District 2

4.5. Approval with Conditions Z21050001 – Rezone 1.29 acres from R1 to B3 to be combined with the existing use of adjacent property – Applicant: Stacey Britt/Owner: ML Hauling & Recovery LLC – 2710 Lowry Rd-Map/Parcel C0610163L00 – District 1

Conditions – Approval of Rezone with condition that site be conformed as to what the site plans says

4.6. Approval of Z21050004 – Rezone 7.90 acres from A1 to B2 for mini storage units and reduce buffer – Applicant: Scott Stiffler/Owner: Alan Bentley – 5645 Hwy 20-Map/Parcel C0070006 – District 2

4.7. Approval of CU21050003 for Summer Day Camp on 4,13 & 2.43 acres – Applicants/Owners: Kevin & Shelley Shelnutt – 5889 Center Hill Church Rd-Map/Parcel C0110108 & 336 Brook Hollow Lane-Map/Parcel N011F018 – District 2

Recommendation of 20 summer/spring days and 10 fall/winter days

4.8. Amendment – OA21040011 Walton County Land Development Ordinance

5. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1. Update to Comprehensive Plan for Walton County and Cities 6. ORDINANCE

6.1. Proposed Noise Ordinance

7. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

7.1. Approval of June 1, 2021 Meeting Minutes

7.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

7.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

7.4. PI 0017112 GDOT – Agreement – Resolution – Water Facilities Jack’s Creek Road

7.5. Contract – Alcovy Leadership & Character Development Program – Juvenile Ct.

7.6. Walton Co. Water – Charge Offs 2020-2021

7.7. Contract – Carter Watkins Associates – Annex 1 Renovations

7.8. Mauldin & Jenkins – Operational Assessment Addendum

7.9. Temporary Construction Easement – Town of Between – Pickleball Courts

7.10. Ratification of actions taken by WCWSA on 5/11/2021

7.11. Approval of Film Permit Application and Fee Schedule

8. RESOLUTIONS

8.1. Resolution – Project Length Budget – Annex 1 Renovation and FY22 Budget Amendment

Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 7/6/2021

8.2. FY22 Budget Amendment

9. HUMAN RESOURCES

9.1. Amendment and Resolution – Section 300 – Holiday Hours of Work – Walton County Civil Service Personnel Rules and Regulations

10. CONTRACTS

10.1. Land Purchase and Donation Agreement – East Church Street Investment Property, LLC

10.2. IGA – Walnut Grove Sewerage Billing

11. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

11.1. Acceptance of Engineering Proposals – Center Hill Church Road Water Transmission Main, North Loop Transmission Main Phase 1

11.2. Acceptance of Engineering Proposal – Walton Grove Athletic Complex

11.3. Acceptance of Engineering Proposal – Youth-Monroe Road @ Broadnax Mill Road Roundabout

12. APPOINTMENTS

12.1. Appointment – Advantage Behavioral Health Systems

13. DISCUSSION

14. ANNOUNCEMENTS

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

16. ADJOURNMENT