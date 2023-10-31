Walton County first annual events in November include craft fair and cornhole tournament

Craft Fair and First Annual Cornhole Tournament for Relay for Life planned for November

The first annual Walton County Reptile Exhibit took place last week at the Felker Community Gym and was reported to be enjoyed by those who attended.

The good news, if you missed it, is that this was the “first annual” so next year there will be another. And that is the plan for several other “first annual” events that the Walton County hopes to offer its residents according to the county’s leisure specialist Danny Thomas.

Thomas said he’s been in the position for about 3 months now under the leadership of Parks and Recreation director Jody Johnson.

“He only wants the best for his employees. He allows me to be myself and that helps bring the best out of me,” Thomas said. “The goal is to create everlasting moments for the citizens of Walton County.”

The next first annual event currently being planned is the first Walton County Craft Fair which is planned for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. It will take place from 9 a.m. until. noon at South Walton Community Center in Social Circle.

Booths, at $10, are still available if you haven’t yet signed up and you still have until Saturday (Oct. 28) to get your reservation in. The South Walton Community Center is located at 573 Fairplay Road in Social Circle.

You can email Thomas at danny.thomas@co.walton.ga.us or call 770-266-1733 for more information.

The following week there will be a cornhole tournament hosted by Walton County and this one is the first Annual Relay for Life Cornhole Tournament at Felker Community Complex. This event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Felker Community Complex is located at 725 South Madison Avenue in Monroe.

Pre-registration cost per team is $40, $20 per person, with event day registration costing $50 per team, $25 per person – based on availability. To register access the QR Code, contact Thomas at 770-266-1733 or email him at danny.thomas@co.walton.ga.us.

Cash prizes will be awarded, based on participants, and there will be gift raffles, games and entertainment.

