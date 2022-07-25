Walton County, GA government is hiring

The Walton County government has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government career website on July 25, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Juvenile Court Deputy Clerk
Posted July 20, 2022 | Closes August 3, 2022 5:00 PM
This position provides administrative and clerical support for the day-to-day operations of the Juvenile Court. Gathers, reviews, and compiles juvenile data, including names,… Full Description
EMT-I or AEMT
Posted July 13, 2022 | Closes July 27, 2022 5:00 PM
This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
Firefighter I
Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description
Firefighter I Recruit
Posted July 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description
Firefighter II
Posted March 7, 2022 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description
Paramedic
Posted June 28, 2022 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description
Temporary Emergency Medical Technician
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
Temporary Firefighter
Posted March 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description
Temporary Paramedic
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
Animal Control Officer
Posted April 14, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Animal Control Officer
Posted June 27, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Animal Control Officer
Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Community Center Assistant
Posted July 20, 2022 | Closes August 3, 2022 5:00 PM
This position provides clerical and customer service support for community center operations. Collects payments and balances cash drawer at end of shift. Answers telephone and… Full Description
Facilities Maintenance Technician II
Posted April 7, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description
Parks Maintenance Worker
Posted May 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description
Real Property Appraiser II
Posted July 6, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the appraisal of real property. Assists with compiling and analyzing sales ratio studies to determine fair market values. Defends valuations… Full Description
Temporary Animal Control Officer
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Temporary Kennel Technician
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals. Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed…. Full Description
Equipment Operator
Posted July 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description
Mechanic I
Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for assisting in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake, hydraulic,… Full Description
Temporary Flagger
Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description
Temporary Grass Crew Worker
Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations
Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled
This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an… Full Description
Detention Officer
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description
Maintenance Technician
Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description
Records Technician
Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for performing technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws,… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Temporary Deputy Sheriff – Civil
Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Temporary Records Technician – Jail
Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.