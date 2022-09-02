Walton County, Ga. is hiring in public safety, public works, animal control, more…

Walton County Government has many open job postings in many departments, including public safety, public works, animal control and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Sept. 2, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
▼ Fire and EMS
Paramedic
Posted June 28, 2022 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description
Temporary Emergency Medical Technician
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
Temporary Firefighter
Posted March 23, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description
Temporary Paramedic
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description
▼ Other Departments
Animal Control Officer
Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Communications Officer
Posted August 26, 2022 8:00 AM | Closes September 9, 2022 5:00 PM
This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description
Parks Maintenance Worker
Posted May 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description
Recycling Technician
Posted September 1, 2022 | Closes September 15, 2022 5:00 PM
This position performs technical duties in support of the operations of the Recycling Center. Operates a forklift, Bobcat, compactor, baling machine, and other vehicles and… Full Description
Temporary Animal Control Officer
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description
Temporary Kennel Technician
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals. Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed…. Full Description
Temporary Parks Maintenance Worker
Posted July 25, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description
▼ Public Works
Equipment Operator
Posted July 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description
Mechanic I
Posted July 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for assisting in the mechanical repair and maintenance of county vehicles and equipment. Performs engine, exhaust, electrical, brake, hydraulic,… Full Description
Temporary Flagger
Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description
Temporary Grass Crew Worker
Posted March 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description
Temporary Site Technician
Posted August 3, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs routine labor tasks to maintain the solid waste and recycling area, bins and Convenience Centers for the citizen’s use in Walton County. It provides… Full Description
▼ Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted April 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations
Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled
This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an… Full Description
Detention Officer
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description
Maintenance Technician
Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description
Records Technician
Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for performing technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws,… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Court Services
Posted August 26, 2022 | Closes September 9, 2022 5:00 PM
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Temporary Deputy Sheriff – Civil
Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description
Temporary Maintenance Technician
Posted August 11, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description
Temporary Records Technician – Jail
Posted April 12, 2022 | Open Until Filled
This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.