Walton County government has new temporary and full-time job postings

The Walton County government has many current job postings, as well as new temporary postings for an EMT, fire apparatus mechanic, paramedic and a part-time receptionist. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on July 28, 2021. Please note these positions could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Firefighter I or Firefighter II
Posted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled
FF I : Responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses firefighting… Full Description
Paramedic
Posted September 3, 2020 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description
Temporary Emergency Medical Technician
Posted April 18, 2019 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for administrating EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Obtains medical histories and current event… Full Description
Temporary Fire Apparatus Mechanic
Posted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules. Performs general… Full Description
Temporary Paramedic
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for administering appropriate emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life threatening situations. Operates an advanced life support… Full Description▼ Other Departments
Animal Control Officer
Posted July 19, 2021 | Open Until Filled
R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description
Athletic Aide, Part-Time (20 hours per week)
Posted April 29, 2021 9:15 AM | Open Until Filled
Provides support for athletic programs. Implements athletic events within established guidelines to meet the recreational needs of a diverse population. Conducts team drafts… Full Description
Communications Officer
Posted July 6, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and other user agencies; categorizes and prioritizes calls, including 911 calls. Determines and dispatches the appropriate… Full Description
Facilities Maintenance Technician I
Posted June 24, 2021 | Open Until Filled
This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings and grounds. Mows grass and maintains landscaping; trims hedges; applies herbicide and fertilizer;… Full Description
Facilities Maintenance Technician II
Posted June 24, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine maintenance and repair needs. Performs scheduled maintenance on all county… Full Description
Facilities Maintenance Technician III
Posted July 20, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for participating in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to… Full Description
Receptionist, Part-Time
Posted July 23, 2021 | Closes August 6, 2021 5:00 PM
This position is responsible for providing clerical and customer service support for office operations. Answers telephone and greet visitors; provides information and… Full Description
Temporary Animal Control Officer
Posted July 6, 2021 | Open Until Filled
R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description
Temporary Elections Warehouse Technician
Posted July 28, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Provides technical support for operations and management of the Elections warehouse. Provides general oversight of the warehouse, including scheduling deliveries and ensuring… Full Description
Temporary Kennel Technician
Posted July 2, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description
Utility Service Worker
Posted March 11, 2021 10:15 AM | Open Until Filled
Responsible for assisting in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid… Full Description▼ Public Works
Equipment Operator
Posted December 15, 2020 4:30 PM | Open Until Filled
Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description
Part-Time Laborer
Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs manual functions such as road/asphalt maintenance/repair/grading, drainage system maintenance/repair, pipe install/maintenance/repair, ditch construction/repair,… Full Description
Temporary Laborer
Posted November 6, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Performs unskilled, manual work functions associated with construction, maintenance, landscaping, and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public… Full Description
Temporary Seasonal Flagging Crew
Posted April 1, 2021 8:20 AM | Open Until Filled
Responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and repair of county… Full Description
Temporary Seasonal Grass Crew Worker
Posted April 1, 2021 8:20 AM | Open Until Filled
Responsible for performing manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems and public facilities. Routine maintenance and upkeep of public grounds… Full Description
Temporary Site Technician
Posted February 5, 2021 2:10 PM | Open Until Filled
Performs routine labor tasks to maintain the solid waste and recycling area, bins and Convenience Centers for the citizen’s use in Walton County. It provides assistance… Full Description▼ Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations
Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift…. Full Description
Detention Officer
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for performing technical work receiving and processing state inmates confined to the county jail in accordance with departmental policy and applicable local, state… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description
Temporary Records Technician, Jail
Posted July 14, 2021 | Closes July 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
