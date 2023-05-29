Walton County government hiring , including for a records technician in Sheriff’s Office

The Walton County government has many current open job postings, including for a record’s technician in the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. These positions will remain open until filled except for the records technician position, which closes on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government career website on May 28, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Posted April 19, 2023 | Open Until Filled

Reviews and analyzes building site plans to determine compliance with codes and ordinances; receives applications and coordinates plan reviews for small additions, minor… Full Description

Posted May 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to suppress fires, rescue victims, provide emergency medical care, and perform other duties as required. An… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position responds to fire and other emergency incidents to assist with fire suppression and other emergency response functions. Responds to fire calls and uses… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

Posted March 28, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances;… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and for dispatching appropriate personnel. Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and… Full Description

Posted March 2, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in support of the operations of the Recycling Center. Operates a forklift, Bobcat, compactor, baling machine, and other vehicles and… Full Description

Posted April 12, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position supervises and participates in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Participates in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance of county parks and facilities. Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for flagging and controlling traffic during paving and grass cutting operations. Performs manual work functions associated with maintenance and… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs unskilled, manual work and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public facilities. Performs routine maintenance and upkeep of… Full Description

Posted April 19, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs routine labor tasks to maintain the solid waste and recycling area, bins, and Convenience Centers for the citizen’s use in Walton County. It… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted May 19, 2023 | Closes June 2, 2023 5:00 PM

Responsible for performing technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted January 18, 2023 | Open Until Filled

This position performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations,… Full Description