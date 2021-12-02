Walton County has reported no more COVID-19 deaths in the past 2 weeks

COVID-19: Georgia 37; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Georgia is reporting 37 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,330 – That is 27 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,972 cumulative (199 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 8.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (8.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –136,444 – That is 145 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,050 cumulative (149 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,425 – That’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (146.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (4.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,286,391– that is 1,171 more cases were reported plus 612 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,783 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 89,567 – That’s 120 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,982 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,748 – That is 37 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,080,553 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,976,085 antigen tests have been performed and 678,927 antibody tests. That is 25,191 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,307,880 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 338,597 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 189,538 (27.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,165 – 4.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.