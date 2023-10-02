Walton County Humane Society seeks shelter manager

The Walton County Humane Society is scheduled to open in November and currently seeks a Shelter Manager for its new facility in Monroe. Interested candidates are invited to submit a resume to mirandaporeba@gmail.com. Include “Animal Shelter Manager Application” in the subject line.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the Humane Society of Walton County website on Oct. 2, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Animal Shelter Manager, Humane Society of Walton County

Salary Range: $50,000-$60,000

Position Type: Full-Time, exempt

Position Overview

“We are planning on opening our adoption facility for dogs and cats in early November. We are seeking a passionate and experienced Animal Shelter Manager to grow and lead the team and oversee daily

operations. The ideal candidate will be a dedicated advocate for animal welfare, possess strong

organizational skills, and demonstrate excellent leadership abilities.”

