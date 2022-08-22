Walton County Parks and Rec is hosting an input meeting for skate park in Walnut Grove

WALTON COUNTY, GA (AUG. 21, 2022) As design and construction get under way for the new Community Park in Walnut Grove, Walton County Parks & Recreation is in the process of developing plans for a new out skate facility that will be located at the park. According to Walton County Parks & Recreation, “The skate facility is planned to be an integral part of a larger outdoor youth complex that will include basketball courts and sand volleyball courts.”

Anybody interested in offering input can attend an interactive input meeting with the project design team at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, at Meridian Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to gather ideas on what features, styles and amenities should be considered for inclusion in the plan. Meridian Community Center is located at 105 Generation Blvd, Loganville, GA 30052.

The new park is planned for the property on Highway 81 next to Walton County Fire Rescue 3 – once the location of Corn Dawgs. A donation of about 126 acres from 81 Investment Company, LLC and MFT Land Investments, LLC on Dec. 17, 2021 cleared the way for the project.