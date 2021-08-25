Walton County receives national award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for FY 2020

Chicago, Illinois – Walton County, Ga. has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its “comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June, 30, 2020,” by the Government Finance Officers Association. This certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and receiving it is reported to represent a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

According to the press release, the report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The GFOA is an agency that advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research. It has more than 21,000 members.