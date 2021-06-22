Walton County residents get to watch a hometown Olympian compete in Tokyo next month

Round 1 of the Women’s 100 meters is scheduled for July 30

Walton County residents are likely to tune in en masse next month when Monroe’s own hometown Olympian, Javianne Oliver, 26, lines up on the start line in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Oliver qualified on June 19, 2021, to join the USA Olympic team to take on the world’s best runners in the Women’s 100 meters. Set to join her are Sha’Carri Richardson, who finished first in the Olympic trials, and Teahna Daniels, who finished third behind Oliver in the final. Oliver won her semifinal qualifier.

A second Monroe Olympic hopeful, Demek Kemp, did not manage to qualify for a place on the team, failing to qualify for the final after finishing 29th in the semifinal.

A standout athlete and 2013 graduate of Monroe Area High School, Oliver went on to run for the University of North Carolina initially before transferring to the University of Kentucky. She graduated in 2017 and went on to become the USA Indoor Champion in 2018. Read about Oliver’s pro career in a Q & A with RunBlogRun.

Delayed last year due to the pandemic, the games are set to begin on July 23, 2021, with Opening Ceremonies. Round 1 of the Women’s 100 meters is scheduled for the morning of July 30. The semifinals and finals are on the afternoon of the following day, July 31. Click or tap here for the Women’s 100 meters schedule on the official 2020 Summer Olympic schedule.

Get the full schedule of the games at this link and of the television times on NBC at this link.

Javianne Oliver, right, of Monroe, Ga. at the 2019 Millrose Games – photo credit: By jenaragon94 for Wikimedia Commons

Left, Javianne Oliver, of Monroe, at the 2018 US Open. Photo credit: By jenaragon94 for Wikimedia Commons

Click or tap on the Youtube link below to watch Javianne Oliver win her Olympic Trial semifinal qualifier.

Javianne Oliver, of Monroe, Ga. wins her semifinal on June 18, 2021 and qualifies for the final for the USA team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Youtube credit to NBC Sports

Click or tap on the Youtube link below to watch the top three women in the qualifier who will now make up the USA Team in the Women’s 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Javianne Oliver comes in second to Sha’Carri Richardson on June 19, 2021 to qualify for the USA team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Youtube credit to NBC Sports.