Walton County School District exceeds state performance data on Georgia Milestones

(Monroe, Ga.) — Based on the recently-released Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade (EOG) and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment data, the Walton County School District’s students met or exceeded the state of Georgia in all tested grade levels and subjects.

“Despite the learning disruptions caused by COVID-19, our students have continued to excel at high levels,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “Due in part to our team’s ability to offer an in-person learning option all year, Walton County saw significantly higher participation rates than the State. I commend our teachers, students and staff for their continued hard work and excellence.”

The Georgia Milestones Assessment System is a comprehensive summative assessment program required by law for students in grades 3 through 12. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, State Superintendent Richard Woods worked to provide maximum flexibility around testing to ensure the health and safety of every student. The State Board of Education approved Superintendent Woods’ proposal to temporarily lower the EOC course grade weight to .01%. As a result, participation rates were lower in Walton County and across the state.

Walton County School District Georgia Milestones 2021 Results

End-of-Grade (EOG) Assessments

English/Language Arts proficiency rates met or exceeded the State’s performance in grades 3-5 and 8 with 5th grade being the highest at eight percentage points.

Mathematics proficiency rates exceeded the State's performance in all grade levels 3-8 with 5th grade being the highest at 12 percentage points. Performances in grades 3-6 also exceeded the RESA with 5th grade being the highest at five percentage points.

The Science assessment was only administered in grades 5 and 8, and the proficiency rates exceeded both the RESA and State rates. Grade 5 exceeded by three and seven percentage points, respectively. Grade 8 exceeded the RESA and State by 17 and 15 percentage points, respectively.

The Social Studies assessment was only administered in grade 8, and the proficiency rate exceeded both the RESA and State rates at one and seven percentage points, respectively.

The percent of EOG students reading on or above grade level exceeded the State's performance in grades 3-5 with the 4th and 5th grades exceeding by six percentage points each. Performances in grades 4 and 5 also exceeded the RESA by four percentage points.

High School End-of-Course (EOC) Assessments

The percent of WCSD students performing at the Proficient and Distinguished Learner levels were above the State in all subjects.

The American Literature proficiency rate exceeded the RESA and State by six and 14 percentage points, respectively.

The Algebra performance exceeded both the RESA and State by four and 11 percentage points.

Biology performance outpaced the State by one percentage point.

US History performance was greater than the State by 12 percentage points.

The percent of American Literature EOC students reading on or above grade level was greater than the RESA by three percentage points and the State by 11 percentage points. Those that are reading “above” the Lexile stretch band also outperformed the RESA and State by three and nine percentage points, respectively.

Disaggregated Performance

The WCSD subgroup performance matched or exceeded the State’s subgroup performance on a majority of the EOG and EOC assessments administered.

Participation

Of students enrolled, WCSD participation rate exceeded State participation for every EOG and EOC assessment administered.

The EOG participation rate ranged from 65 percent in 8th grade to 90 percent in 3rd grade. The State range at these same grade levels was 59 percent in 8th grade to 79 percent in 3rd grade.

Of students enrolled, WCSD had EOC participation rates that ranged from 78 to 88 percent while the State range was 55 to 60 percent.

The Walton County School District serves around 14,000 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.