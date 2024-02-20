Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Feb. 20, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher – Entrepreneurship – 2024/202502/16/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Computer Science – 2024/202502/16/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Title I Tutor02/16/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/15/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hours02/15/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Principal – 2024/202502/14/2024CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ESOL – 2024/202502/14/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Media Specialist – 2024/202502/14/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour02/09/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MID – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Audio Visual & Film – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Career Technical Instructor – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Technology Integration Specialist – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Counselor – 2024/202502/07/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Counselor – 2024/202502/05/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Maintenance02/05/2024MaintenanceBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Nurse – 2024/202501/30/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional01/26/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hours01/26/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional01/24/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Chief Financial Officer01/22/2024District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Executive Assistant – Superintendent01/22/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Assistant Superintendent – Teaching and Learning01/22/2024District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Director of Communications01/22/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager01/17/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)01/16/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Bookkeeper01/08/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service12/18/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5HR12/18/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour12/05/2023ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/30/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/202511/20/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK11/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Secretary – Food Service11/06/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic09/28/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver09/11/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

