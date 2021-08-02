Walton County School District is hiring receptionist, plumber, transportation mechanic more…

The Walton County School District has several current job postings, including for a receptionist for Monroe Elementary School, a transportation mechanic, a plumber as well as for several other classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 2, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Receptionist08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/29/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 6 Hour07/28/2021ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/08/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I06/04/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

