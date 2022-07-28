Walton County School District Non-discrimination CTAE Statement

“It is the policy and practice of the Walton County School District to provide opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, religion, national origin, handicap, disability, genetic information or veteran status in its educational programs and activities. This includes, but is not limited to admission, educational services, financial aid and employment.

Questions related to the application and compliance with this policy in Career, Technical and Agricultural Education should be directed to Celeste Cannon at 200 Double Springs Church Road, 770.266.4478.”