Walton County School District sees performance improvements on Georgia Milestones

(Monroe, Ga.) — Based on the recently-released Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade (EOG) and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment data, the Walton County School District’s students met or exceeded the state of Georgia in nearly all tested grade levels and subjects.

“We are proud to see our students continuing to make gains as we work towards reaching our pre-pandemic performance levels,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “Despite the COVID-19 challenges, we believe our ability to remain open for in-person learning has positively impacted our students academically, socially and emotionally. I commend our students for their hard work and appreciate our dedicated staff who have remained committed to moving all students forward.”

Students take Georgia Milestones EOG tests in grades three through eight, and Georgia Milestones EOC tests in identified high school classes. This year’s scores will set a new baseline for performance that will help schools determine where additional support is needed to continue addressing the impact of learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Walton County School District 2022 Georgia Milestones Results

Proficiency recognizes that students have the knowledge and skills necessary at the grade level/course of learning, as specified in Georgia’s content standards. The students are prepared for the next grade level or course and are on track for college and career readiness.

End-of-Grade (EOG) Assessments

English/Language Arts proficiency rates met or exceeded the State’s performance in grades 3-6 with 5th grade being the highest at eight percentage points. Performance in grades 3-6 also exceeded the RESA with 5th grade being the highest at five percentage points.

Mathematics proficiency rates exceeded the State’s performance in all grade levels 3-8 with both 5th and 7th grades being the highest at nine percentage points. Performances in grades 4-7 also exceeded the RESA with 6th grade being the highest at three percentage points.

The Science test was only administered in grades 5 and 8, and the proficiency rates exceeded both the RESA and State. Grade 5 exceeded by five and eight percentage points, respectively. Grade 8 exceeded both the RESA and State by six percentage points.

The Social Studies test was only administered in grade 8 and the proficiency rate met the State rate.

The percent of EOG students reading on or above grade level exceeded the State’s performance in grades 3-7 with the 4th grade exceeding by seven percentage points. Performances in grades 3-7 also exceeded the RESA with the highest being 4th grade at five percentage points.

High School End-of-Course (EOC) Assessments

The percent of WCSD students performing at the Proficient and Distinguished Learner levels were at or above the State in all subjects.

The American Literature proficiency rate exceeded the RESA and State by one and four percentage points, respectively.

The Algebra performance exceeded both the RESA and State by two and six percentage points.

Biology performance met the State rate.

US History performance was greater than the RESA and State by one and 10 percentage points, respectively.

The percent of American Literature EOC students reading on or above grade level was greater than the RESA by two percentage points and the State by six percentage points.

Subgroup Performance

The WCSD subgroup performance matched or exceeded the State’s subgroup performance on a majority of the EOG and EOC tests given.

The Walton County School District serves around 14,300 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.