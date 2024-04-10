Walton County Schools has many open job postings

Walton County School District has many new job postings as well as many others still not filled. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 10, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|04/10/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Director – Special Education
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Secretary – Assistant Superintendent
|04/09/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Assistant Principal – 2024/2025
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Principal – 2024/2025
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Principal – 2024/2025
|04/09/2024
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – PE – 2024/2025
|04/08/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One
|04/08/2024
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|04/08/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|04/08/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/205
|04/08/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA – 2024/2025
|03/28/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2024/2025
|03/28/2024
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Literacy Coach
|03/28/2024
|Certified
|To be determined (Elementary)
|Apply
|PBS Paraprofessional – 2024/2025
|03/26/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – PE/Health – 2024/2025
|03/26/2024
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID
|03/26/2024
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2024/2025
|03/26/2024
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies – 2024/2025
|03/26/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|03/26/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID
|03/26/2024
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed(MOID) – 2024/2025
|03/26/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID – 2024/2025
|03/26/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|03/25/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|03/25/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|03/25/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|03/25/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/25/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/PBS – 2024/2025
|03/25/2024
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed. – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MOID) – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education Autism
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|03/21/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|03/20/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist – 2024/2025
|03/18/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Work Based Learning – 2024/2025 (Monroe Area & Walnut Grove High)
|03/18/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2024/2025
|03/14/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/14/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies – 2024/2025
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
