Walton County Schools has many open job postings

04/10/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Walton County School District has many new job postings as well as many others still not filled. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 10, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Food Service – 6 Hour04/10/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Director – Special Education04/09/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Secretary – Assistant Superintendent04/09/2024ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Assistant Principal – 2024/202504/09/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Principal – 2024/202504/09/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Principal – 2024/202504/09/2024CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – PE – 2024/202504/08/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One04/08/2024ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5HR04/08/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR04/08/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/20504/08/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA – 2024/202503/28/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2024/202503/28/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Literacy Coach03/28/2024CertifiedTo be determined (Elementary)Apply
PBS Paraprofessional – 2024/202503/26/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – PE/Health – 2024/202503/26/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID03/26/2024CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2024/202503/26/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies – 2024/202503/26/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained03/26/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID03/26/2024CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed(MOID) – 2024/202503/26/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID – 2024/202503/26/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%03/25/2024CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained03/25/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional03/25/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional03/25/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/25/2024CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/PBS – 2024/202503/25/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed. – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MOID) – 2024/202503/22/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education Autism03/22/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%03/22/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic03/21/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4 Hours03/20/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
School Psychologist – 2024/202503/18/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Work Based Learning – 2024/2025 (Monroe Area & Walnut Grove High)03/18/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2024/202503/14/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/14/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies – 2024/202503/06/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply


