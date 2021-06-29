Walton County Schools has many open job postings for teaching and non-teaching positions

Walton County Schools has many open job postings including for an accounts payable clerk, a bookkeeper, a plumber, receptionist as well as many certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County School District on June 29, 2021. Please note these job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|06/28/2021
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher
|06/28/2021
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|06/22/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|06/21/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|06/18/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|HVAC Technician
|06/16/2021
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|06/16/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Pre-K Special Ed
|06/16/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Apply
|Plumber
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|Apply
|After School Program-Site Coordinator
|06/15/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/15/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Receptionist
|06/10/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Chorus
|06/08/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|06/08/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|06/04/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%
|05/27/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Remedial Education Program-Reading/Language Arts
|05/21/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|05/20/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|05/20/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/06/2021
|Classified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service-6 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|02/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|02/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
