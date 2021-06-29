Walton County Schools has many open job postings for teaching and non-teaching positions

Walton County Schools has many open job postings including for an accounts payable clerk, a bookkeeper, a plumber, receptionist as well as many certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County School District on June 29, 2021. Please note these job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Accounts Payable Clerk06/28/2021ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher06/28/2021CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Bookkeeper06/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR06/18/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
HVAC Technician06/16/2021ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/16/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Pre-K Special Ed06/16/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Receptionist06/10/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Chorus06/08/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/08/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I06/04/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%05/27/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Remedial Education Program-Reading/Language Arts05/21/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour05/20/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour05/20/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/06/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service-6 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour02/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

