Walton County Schools is hiring including for special ed and mental health professionals

10/30/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County Career website on Oct. 28, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Paraprofessional10/27/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%10/17/2023CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
AWARE Project Manager10/16/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
AWARE Mental Health Clinician10/16/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Custodian10/16/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)10/12/2023ClassifiedTo be determined (Elementary)Apply
Teacher-Special Education Adaptive/Autism10/12/2023CertifiedTo be determined (Elementary)Apply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained10/11/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed10/09/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Educational Diagnostician – 49%10/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic09/28/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4HR09/27/2023ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour09/25/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Bus Driver09/11/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained08/31/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/30/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – (Any Core Subject)08/16/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply