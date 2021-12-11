Walton County Schools positive COVID-19 cases rise

Social Circle City Schools cases drop to zero

The positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Walton County School District this week rose from seven cases the first week back to 12 this week. Social Circle City Schools cases dropped to zero.

WCSD released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 2 – 9, 2021 with 12 individuals testing positive, representing .07% of the school population. This is up from the seven cases reported the week before that represented 0.04 % of the total school district population of 16,212. Most of the new positive cases were reported in high schools with half the cases reported at Walnut Grove High School.

Below is the report for the week of Dec. 2 – 9, 2021. All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.

Social Circle City Schools reported 0 cases this week. You can visit www.socialcircleschools.com for more information.