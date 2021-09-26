Walton County Schools seeks custodian, HR coordinator, food service workers, more..

The Walton County School District has some new job postings as well as several ongoing job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. New job postings include for a custodian, a HR coordinator, and food service workers.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 25, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Custodian – 6 Hour09/23/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
HR Coordinator09/23/2021ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – 5 Hour09/23/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour09/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA09/20/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
After School Program09/20/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Special Education IR09/17/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Kindergarten09/17/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service-5 Hour09/14/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour09/14/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional09/13/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I09/10/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/07/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour09/02/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR08/31/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/27/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional08/23/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour08/23/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/08/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

