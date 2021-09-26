Walton County Schools seeks custodian, HR coordinator, food service workers, more..

The Walton County School District has some new job postings as well as several ongoing job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. New job postings include for a custodian, a HR coordinator, and food service workers.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 25, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Custodian – 6 Hour
|09/23/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|HR Coordinator
|09/23/2021
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|09/23/2021
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|09/21/2021
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Teacher-ELA
|09/20/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|After School Program
|09/20/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Teacher – Special Education IR
|09/17/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher – Kindergarten
|09/17/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|09/15/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Food Service-5 Hour
|09/14/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|09/14/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Paraprofessional
|09/13/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|09/07/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|09/02/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|08/31/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|08/30/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|08/30/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Paraprofessional
|08/27/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Paraprofessional
|08/23/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|08/23/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Transportation Mechanic
|07/28/2021
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Teacher – Art
|06/22/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Plumber
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|06/08/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
