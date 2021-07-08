Walton County Sheriff’s Office announces Adventure Bags, Inc. Partnership

“Creating security & comfort, one bag at a time!”

Loganville, GA— 7/07/2021 — Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced their partnership with a non- profit that provides bookbags filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis. These bags are donated to agencies that serve children across the state at no charge. Adventure Bags, Inc bookbags not only comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, but is also used as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, and first responders that serve children and/or families as a relationship builder and to assist them as they navigate through the first 24-48hrs of displacement

Misty Manus, Executive Director, said “It is through the, “Help Us Help Heroes Program, partnerships with local churches like Church At The Grove (Walnut Grove and Social Circle), enable Adventure Bags Inc. is able to expand their services to Walton County. It is our desire that no child is without something that they can call their own and feel a sense of security and comfort during traumatic situations.”

Adventure Bags, Inc was founded in October of 2011, and since has served over 40,000 children, while partnering with over 150 agencies in 147 counties in the state of Georgia. Walton County Sheriff’s Office, is dedicated to providing a professional and quality law enforcement service to the citizens of Walton County and to be proactive in the protection and wellbeing of the community., appreciates the partnership that Adventure Bags, Inc. has started and will continue to lean on them when they are in need.

Adventure Bags, Inc. recently donated 58 bags to A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center in Social Circle to help children dealing with trauma related to services provided by the Center.

Contributed photo: Lauren Gregory, right, receiving the bags for A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center.

Information about Adventure Bags, Inc. and the, “Help Us Help Heroes Program,” can be found on Adventure Bags Inc, website at www.adventurebags.org or follow them on FACEBOOK at Adventure Bags at this link.