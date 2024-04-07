Walton County Sheriff’s Office detention officer arrested by GBI, charged with sexual assault

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 5, 2024) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that it has arrested and charged Owen Thomas, age 39, of Lithonia, GA, with sexual assault against a person in custody and violation of oath by public officer.

According to a press release from the GBI, on Wednesday, March 25, 2024, the GBI was requested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to assist with investigating allegations that Thomas sexually assaulted an inmate.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, he was arrested and booked at the Barrow County jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Alcovy Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

(Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)

