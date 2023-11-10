Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks drivers to deliver food boxes on Dec. 9

This project is a great way to experience the true blessings of the Christmas Season

Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks to alleviate some of the stress for those families who are experiencing financial stress during the holiday season to ensure they get to experience some of the Christmas magic. To do this they provide holiday meal boxes for needy families. These are stocked with perishable and nonperishable items for members of the Walton County community. This is due to private donations, the support of the United Way and local schools that collect canned goods during the month of November to benefit the fund.

These boxes are distributed by volunteers who line up at the Journey Church in Monroe and deliver to those in the community in need. In order to complete this effort, volunteers are needed for Saturday, Dec. 9th beginning at 8 a.m. at Journey Church, located at 1000 Royal Park Drive, Monroe. Anyone interested in delivering can just show up at Journey Church that morning. Volunteers will load your car and give you the addresses. It’s that easy. You can deliver one box or as many that will fit in your vehicle.

Tis’ the season for giving back to your community. Please mark your calendar and offer your help. You will be glad you did. It’s a great way to give back to your community – and there is no better way to experience the true spirit of Christmas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

