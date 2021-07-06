Walton EMC Communicators Win Awards in National Competition

Brandon Brooks, a Walton EMC line technician, shot this award-winning photo with his smartphone while he was on power restoration duty after Hurricane Laura. The photo captured first place in the smartphone photography category in the Cooperative Communicators Association annual contest. Photo credit: Brandon Brooks



MILWAUKEE, Wi. – Walton EMC communicators Greg Brooks and Savannah Chandler, along with line technician Brandon Brooks, recently received awards in the Cooperative Communicators Association (CCA) contest held in conjunction with the organization’s annual Institute.

Communicators representing cooperatives from across the United States and Canada submitted nearly 500 entries in the competition. The awards recognize the best in writing, photography, programs, projects and publications.

Greg Brooks and Chandler working together placed in two categories:

•First place, Documentary Video (less than 3 minutes)

•Second place, Documentary Video (more than 3 minutes)

The duo collaborated with Radar Productions, a Statham–based video production company, on the winning projects.

Chandler placed in two categories:

•First place, Website

•First place, Video Series

Chandler teamed with Between Pixels on the winning entries. The company is a Marietta–based creative agency.

Greg Brooks placed in one category:

•Second place, News Release

Brandon Brooks placed in one category:

•First place, Smartphone Photography

Brandon Brooks shot his winning photo when he was helping restore power after Hurricane Laura at Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative in Jennings, La.

This year marks the 22nd year Walton EMC has entered and placed in the CCA contest.

The Cooperative Communicators Association is an organization of 300 professionals who communicate for cooperatives. The organization is unique in both its mission and membership. CCA works toward helping members excel in communications techniques. Just as important, CCA emphasizes ideas and strategies aimed at making communications more successful for cooperatives. Learn more at communicators.coop.

Walton EMC is an innovative, customer-owned and focused electric utility serving accounts in 10 Northeast Georgia counties between Atlanta and Athens. In its long history of meeting customer-owners’ needs, the cooperative established successful natural gas and security subsidiaries as well as nationally recognized solar initiatives.