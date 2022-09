There will be 11 companies with more than 50 different available local careers participating in the Walton Works Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. Job seekers are invited to attend and talk with them about securing a #GreatLocalCareer. The Athens Tech campus is located at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe.

Visit www.walton.works/job-fair to see available careers.