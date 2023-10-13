WCFR respond to wrecks on local roads Friday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 13, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to two crashes in the county before 9 a.m. Friday morning, one at 7:18 a.m. on Monroe-Jersey Road near the intersection of Club Drive and another on Ga. Highway 20.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the crash on Monroe-Jersey Road was a collision involving a single vehicle and a tree.

“The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries,” League said.

League reported that WCFR also responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ga. Highway 20 at Centerville-Rosebud Road that shut down one lane of Ga. 20. Two patients in that crash received non life-threatening injuries.

