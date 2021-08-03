WCSO Alerts: 17 and 15-year-old arrested following slew of entering autos; numerous catalytic converters stolen from business

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, July 23 – Sunday, July 25, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, July 23, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 32-year-old Conyers resident was arrested at a location on Broad Street for Driving under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 58-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Nancy Way for Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substances, and Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 27-year-old Athens man was arrested at a residence on Youth Monroe Road for Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Officer, and Possession of Drug-Related Objects following a suspicious person report.





ZONE 7

Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Maris Way in reference to complainant reporting their vehicle had been rummaged through but had nothing stolen between the hours of 9:00pm on Thursday, July 22 and 5:30am on Friday, July 23. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Maris Way in reference to complainant reporting two of the complainant’s vehicles were entered and had cash stolen from the vehicles. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Stewart Road in reference to complainant reporting numerous parts were stolen by an unknown individual from the complainant’s scrapped Semi-Truck between the hours of 11:00am on Monday, July 19 and 5:00am on Saturday, July 24.



Saturday, July 24, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 17-year-old Milledgeville resident and and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested at a residence on Chris Drive following an entering auto call.

-The 17-year-old was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Minor in Possession of a Handgun and was transported to the Walton County Jail.

-The juvenile was arrested for Theft by Taking and Entering Auto and transported to a youth detention center.



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 40-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of South Madison Avenue and Knight Street for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant and Failure to Appear warrant.



Arrest– A 21-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Pannell Road and Harmony Church Road for Driving under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Driving with a Suspended License following a single-vehicle accident.



ZONE 6



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting numerous catalytic converters had been stolen from numerous vehicles by an unknown individual between the hours of 5:00pm on Friday, July 23 and 5:00am on Saturday, July 24. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Sunday, July 25, 2021



ZONE 1



Hit and Run– Deputies responded to the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road in reference to complainant reporting a two-vehicle accident occurred and the suspect had fled the scene. Georgia State Patrol took over the investigation of the incident.



ZONE 5



Arrest– An 18-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Ozora Church Road and Highway 81 for an outstanding Theft by Taking warrant following deputies responding to a two-vehicle accident.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A Loganville resident was arrested at a location on Highway 78 for an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Burglary Report– Deputies responded to a location on Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting a burglary was in progress. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect. The Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.



Arrest– A 51-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Lakeside Boulevard for Obstruction of Officer and Criminal Trespass following a 911 call