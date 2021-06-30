WCSO Alerts: 17-year-old arrested for DUI after accident; puppy stolen several reports of thefts

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, June 21 to Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, June 21, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 17-year-old Oxford female teen was arrested at a residence on Pleasant Valley Road for Driving Under the Influence following the report of an accident.



ZONE 5



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 11 in reference to complainant reporting a puppy stolen by an unknown individual.



Tuesday, June 22, 2021



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Evergreen Drive in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown individual vandalized the complainant’s home and stole numerous items.



Arrest- A 23-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Pannell Road and Brushcreek Drive for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Newton County.



ZONE 5



Arrest-A 30-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Oak Branch Way for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Stewart Lake Road and Stewart Road for Possession of Firearm/Knife During Crime, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Officer, and No Proof of Insurance following a traffic stop.



Wednesday, June 23, 2021



ZONE 5



Citation- Deputies responded to a residence on Highway 81 in reference to the complainant reporting an individual quoted one price for a service and then demanded more after completing service. Deputies issued a citation to the individual for soliciting without a permit.



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78 in reference to the complainant reporting damage to property and numerous items stolen from a trailer some weeks earlier.