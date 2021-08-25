WCSO Alerts: 17-year-old charged with indecent exposure; slew of arrests following disputes and traffic stops

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Aug. 5 – Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Pleasant Valley Road for Fleeing to Elude, Driving While Unlicensed, and No Helmet following a brief vehicle pursuit.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 20-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Phillips Drive for Battery following a dispute.



Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Shoal Creek Road and Daniel Cemetery Road for Fleeing to Elude, Driving Without a Tag, and Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 63-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Spring Court for and outstanding Aggravated Battery warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- A 47-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Centerhill Church Road for Driving While License Suspended and Expired Tag following a traffic stop.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 47-year-old Oxford was arrested at a gas station, BP, in the area of Highway 138 for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle check.



ZONE 3



Theft- Deputies took a report at a residence on Brindle Farmer Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking two firearms from the complainant’s residence sometime between August 6 around 9:00am and August 7 around 6:00pm. Both firearms were placed on the national database as stolen.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 54-year-old Madison man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 17-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Summerset Place for Indecent Exposure following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 5



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Richmond Place in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual damaged the complainant’s mailbox sometime overnight.



Arrest- An 18-year-old Florida woman was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Bold Springs Road for Speeding and Driving Without a License following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 30-year-old Braselton resident and a 31-year-old Winder resident were arrested at a residence on Southern Hills Drive following a welfare check. The Baselton resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County and the Winder resident was arrested for Obstruction of an Officer and an outstanding warrant out of Taliaferro County.

Arrest- A 26-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Centerhill Rosebud Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.



Arrest- A 43-year-old Athens resident was arrested in the area of Youth Jersey Road and Highway 138 for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle check.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 17-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Greenfield Lane for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 35-year-old Monroe resident was arrested at a residence on North Cross Lane Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant and an outstanding warrant out of Hall County following a dispute.

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 17-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Palmer Drive for Simple Battery, Cruelty to Animals, and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 36-year-old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for an outstanding warrant out of Alabama following a 2-vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries. Accident worked by Georgia State Patrol.



Arrest- A 57-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Lee Peters Road for Driving While License Suspended and an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 29-year-old Snellville man was arrested in the area of Cevera Lakes Drive and Arblay Place for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle call.

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 35-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Lipscomb Road for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Good Hope Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Aggravated Assault, and Burglary in the 1st Degree.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 38-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Centerhill Church Road and Highway 81 for an outstanding warrant out of Loganville Police Department following a traffic stop.