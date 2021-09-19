WCSO Alerts: 2 individuals victims of bail funds scam; stolen trailers and slew of warrant pick up arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, Aug. 31 to friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 43-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Atha Shell Gas Station for Driving Under the Influence following a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 37-year-old Buckhead man was arrested at a residence on Hawkins Academy Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



Scam- Deputies took a report at a residence on Thurman Baccus Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual contacted the complainant via telephone claiming to be to a friend of the complainant. The complainant reported the individual requested a large amount of funds from the complainant in the form of cash to get the complainant’s friend out of jail. The complainant further reported the unknown individual made arrangements with an alleged lawyer and courier service to meet the complainant at their residence to obtain the funds to get the complainant’s friend out of jail. After the exchange of funds, the complainant made contact with their friend and found they were scammed. Extra patrol was requested in the area in reference to the incident. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



Arrest- A 32-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 near the Pit Stop Pure Station for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 48-year-old Monroe resident was arrested at a residence on Tommy Dillard Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021



ZONE 5



Scam- Deputies took a report at a residence on Oakridge Terrace in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual contacted the complainant via telephone claiming to be to a family member of the complainant. The complainant reported the individual requested a large amount of funds from the complainant in the form of cash to get the complainant’s family member out of jail. The complainant further reported the unknown individual made arrangements with an alleged lawyer and courier service to meet the complainant at their residence to obtain the funds to get the complainant’s family member out of jail. After the exchange of funds, the complainant made contact with their family member and found they were scammed. Extra patrol was requested in the area in reference to the incident. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



Arrest- 25-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Highway 81 for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 21-year-old Locust Grove man was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Ivory Road for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Mushrooms, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a stop at a safety check.

Thursday, September 2, 2021



ZONE 1



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on Cornish Mountain Church Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked residence and took numerous items from the residence sometime between 8:15am and 3:20pm. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.



ZONE 2



Stolen Vehicle/Trailer- Deputies took a report at a residence on Adamson Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a 2012 white in color Volvo truck and trailer from the parking lot sometime between August 27th and August 30th. Vehicle and trailer were placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 51-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Bartow County.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 54-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Escoe Drive for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Friday, September 3, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 26 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Hickory Nut Way for Battery and an outstanding Parole Violation warrant.



ZONE 4



Stolen Trailer- Deputies took a report at a residence on Jack Glass Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual gained forced entry into the complainant’s fence and took the complainants 1999 black in color utility trailer sometime between 6:00pm September 2nd and 12:00pm September 3rd. Trailer placed on the National Database as stolen.