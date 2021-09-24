WCSO Alerts: 2017 KZ Sportsman Camper stolen, gun taken from vehicle and several arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the follow Crime Awareness Community Alert for the period of Friday, Sept. 17 to Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Please note a charge or arrest does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, Sept. 17, 2019



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 34-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested in the area of Highway 278 and East Hightower Trail for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop. Walton County deputies transported him to the county line and he was turned over to Barrow County deputies.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 27-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 21-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Jewell Ridge Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Pannell Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking a firearm from the complainant’s vehicle sometime between 12:00am and 3:00am. Firearm was placed on the national database as stolen.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 50-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Piney Grove Road for an outstanding Forgery in the 1stDegree warrant out of Walton County following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 34 year old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Butterfly Lane for Battery following a dispute.

Prowler- Deputies responded to a the area of Greystone Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual ringing the complainant’s doorbell and throwing items at the complainant’s residence and running away around 11:00pm. Deputies thoroughly checked the area, but had no contact with anyone.

Sunday, Sept. 19. 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 22-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Mount Vernon Road near The Store for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Arrest- A 40-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Turkey Mountain Trail for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant out of Atlanta.

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- Alfonso Aguilar (48 of Conyers) and Corinna Tallon (32 of Lawrenceville) A 48-year-old Conyers man and a 32-year-old Lawerenceville woman were arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Bold Springs Road following being found asleep in their vehicle at a stop sign in the area. The man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and the woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Driving Under the Influence.

ZONE 7



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Old Highway 138 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s white and gold in color 2017 KZ Sportsman Camper sometime within the last three weeks. Camper was placed on the national database as stolen