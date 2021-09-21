WCSO Alerts: Bomb hoax and slew of arrests for fleeing, DUI, drug charges and warrant pick ups

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Community Awareness Crime Alerts for the period Saturday, Sept. 4 – Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Saturday, September 4, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 48-year-old Oxford man was arrested by Newton County Deputies in their jurisdiction for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop. Morris was transported to the county line by Newton County deputies and turned over to Walton County deputies.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 26-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Bearden Road for Driving Under the Influence and Open Container following a suspicious vehicle report.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 20-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road for Driving Under the Influence, Fleeing to Elude, and Reckless Driving following a traffic stop.

Sunday, September 5, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 24-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Walnut Avenue at the Walnut Grove Dollar General for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 42-year-old Atlanta man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Nunnally Drive for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant, Possession of Marijuana, Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a traffic stop.

Arrest- A 35-year-old Macon man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near the EZ Stop for an outstanding warrant out of Bibb County following a traffic stop.

Monday, September 6, 2021



CITY OF MONROE



Arrest- A 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Broad Street near Sussies Wings for three outstanding Contempt of Court warrants out of Walton County and No Proof of Insurance following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 45-year-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Piney Grove Road for an outstanding warrant out of Fulton County.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 30-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 for an outstanding warrant out of Loganville Police Department following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 49-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Jersey Walnut Grove Road for No/Expired Tag, Fleeing to Elude, Obstruction of an Officer, Tampering with Evidence, False/Defaced Tag, No Brake Lights, No Insurance, and Driving While Unlicensed following a brief vehicle pursuit and traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested at a residence on Jennifer Court for an outstanding warrants out of Florida.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 23-year-old Loganville resident and a 54-year-old Loganville resident were arrested in the area of Leone Avenue at Walnut Grove Baptist Church following being found on location after hours.

The 23-year-old was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Contraband Across Guardlines.

The 54-year-old was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021



CITY OF LOGANVILLE



Bomb Threat- Deputies assisted Loganville Police Department at Loganville Ford and Victory Baptist School in reference to an anonymous call of a possible bomb at both locations. After clearing of the location it was determined to be a hoax. Loganville Police Department are investigating the incident.



ZONE 1



Hit and Run Accident- Deputies responded to the area of Highway 138 and Coggins Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident where one vehicle fled the scene around 2:00 pm. No known injuries reported. Georgia State Patrol worked the scene of the accident.

