WCSO Alerts: Burglary and damage to property due to burglary attempts over the weekend

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, March 25 to Sunday, March 28, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

ZONE 5

Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at Town and Country Pet Salon on Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entering their unlocked vehicle around 2:00 pm. Nothing of value was taken from the vehicle.

Arrest­ – A 50-year-old Dacula woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bold Springs Road for Driving Under the Influence.

ZONE 6

Hit and Run – Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Youth Monroe Road in reference to an unknown individual in a white in color Ford truck striking another vehicle and leaving the scene. The accident was handled by Georgia State Patrol.

Friday, March 26, 2021

ZONE 5

Hit and Run – Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Highway 11 and Friendship Church Road in reference to an unknown individual in a burgundy in color Ford truck striking another vehicle and leaving the scene.

Arrest – A 27-year-old Loganville was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Forest Falls on a warrant out of Winder following a traffic stop.

Arrest – A 19-year-old Eatonton man was arrested at the Texaco on Bold Springs Road for Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, Possession of False Identification, and Possession of Schedule I Drugs following a suspicious vehicle stop.

Saturday, March 27, 2021

ZONE 1

Damage to Property – Deputies took a report at a residence on Nunnally Farm Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual damaging their garage door when attempting to gain entry to the residence between the hours of 11:30 am and 7:00 pm.

ZONE 4

Damage to Property – Deputies took a report at a residence on Smokerise Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual damaging their back patio between the hours of 10:00 pm on Sunday, March 21 and 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 27.

ZONE 6

Arrest – A 42-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Lowery Road and Bobway Trail for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

Sunday, March 28, 2021

ZONE 1

Arrest – A 28-year-old Monroe man was arrested in Rockdale County on multiple outstanding warrants out of Walton County. Finks was transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Burglary – Deputies took a report at a residence on Youth Jersey Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entering the residence through an unlocked window and stealing items between 10:10 am and 12:35 pm. Deputies thoroughly searched the area, but no contact was made.

ZONE 5

Arrest – A 43-year-old loganville man was arrested at Shell on Highway 81 for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious vehicle report.