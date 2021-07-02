WCSO Alerts: Catalytic converters stolen from buses in Loganville area; theft reports; damage to property and slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, June 24 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, June 24, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 21-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Coggins Road for Driving Under the Influence following the investigation of a two-vehicle accident.



Arrest– A 24-year-old Covington man and an 18-year-old Covington man were arrested at a location on Jersey Walnut Grove Road following a traffic stop.

-The 24-year-old was arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Expired Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, and Open Container.

-The 18-year-old was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession/Consumption of Alcohol as a Minor, and Seatbelt Violation.



ZONE 2



Arrest– A 43-year-old Social Circle man was arrested by Morgan County in the area of Highway 278 at the Morgan County Line for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. He was turned over to Walton County and transported to the jail.



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 38-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested by Barrow County at a facility on Highway 11 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. He was turned over to Walton County and transported to the jail.



ZONE 7



Suspicious Persons- Deputies took a report at a residence on Greystone Lane in reference to the complainant reporting two unknown individuals caught on camera attempting to enter the complainant’s vehicle. The area was checked and no other attempts appeared to be made.



Arrest– A 40-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Pecan Plantation Court for Disorderly Conduct following a complainant reporting trespassing.



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 138 in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown individual had stolen the complainant’s dog. The complainant was advised to post to the Walton County Lost and Found Pets website after contact was not made with the unknown individual.



Friday, June 25, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 46-year-old Decatur resident was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 54-year-old Monroe was arrested at a residence on Old Athens Highway for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a damage to property report.



Arrest/Agency Assist– A 29-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on John Deere Road for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property following an investigation. Deputies from Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Monroe Police Department with the arrest.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 33-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Bullock Lane for Damage to Property following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 31-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Bomac Court for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, and Possession of a Controlled Substance following a suspicious vehicle call.



ZONE 7



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a facility on Center Hill Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting stolen catalytic converters from the complainant’s buses. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office was notified.



Arrest– A 24-year-old Covington man and a 27-year-old Oxford woman were arrested at a residence on Old Highway 138 following a suspicious persons report.

-The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.

-The woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Loganville Police Department.



Saturday, June 26, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 49-year-old Monroe was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a suspicious vehicle call.



Sunday, June 27, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 32-year-old Covington man was arrested at a residence on Lower Jersey Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a dispute.



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 42-year-old Athens resident was arrested in the area of Jacks Creek Road and Highway 78 for Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Following Too Close following a two-vehicle hit-and-run accident worked by Georgia State Patrol.



ZONE 7

Arrest– A 24-year-old Monroe resident and a 21-year-old Monroe resident were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Great Oaks Drive following a traffic stop.

-The 24-year-old was arrested for Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance, Child Restraint Violation, and Failure to Maintain.

-The 21-year-old was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Monday, June 28, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 31-year-old Covington man was arrested by Newton County at a facility on Highway 81 for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County. He was turned over to Walton County and transported to the jail.



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 56-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Stone Creek Court and Alcovy Street for the Obstruction of an Officer following a suspicious person report.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 58-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Pleasant Valley Road for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Fleeing to Elude, Obstruction of Officer, Open Container, two counts of Running a Stop Sign, and Failure to Maintain Lane following an attempted traffic stop.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021



ZONE 1



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Highway 138 in reference to the complainant reporting multiple break-ins on the complainant’s property and numerous items stolen by an unknown individual.