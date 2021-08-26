WCSO Alerts: Crashes, disputes and traffic stops result in slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Department reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Aug. 13 to Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, August 13, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 35-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Michael Etchison Road for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Nunnally Shoals Road and Marion Ivey Road for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 40-year-old Winder man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Alton Green Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a two-vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 59-year-old homeless man was arrested in the area of Centerhill Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Atlanta Police Department following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 37-year-old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Centerhill Church Road and North Sharon Church Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident with no life threatening injuries.

Saturday, August 14, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 45-year-old Jersey woman was arrested at a gas station, Citgo, in the area of Main Street for Criminal Trespass following a damage to property call.



Arrest- A 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Covington were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Nunnally Drive for outstanding warrants out of Newton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Jones Woods Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s black in color enclosed trailer from the complainant’s residence which is under construction sometime between August 7th and August 14th. Trailer was placed on the National Database as stolen. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.



ZONE 6



Arrest- A 20-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Marce Camp Road for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County for Loitering and Prowling.



Arrest- A 20-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 78 for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County for Battery.



Arrest- A 36-year-old Bethlehem woman was arrested at a residence on Donna Lane for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, August 15, 2021



ZONE 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Ashley Court in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual taking items from the garage at the complainant’s residence sometime between 5:00 pm August 14th and 5pm August 15th.



Arrest- A 44-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a residence on Lower Jersey Road for Hit and Run, Driving Under the Influence, and Open Container following a dispute.

Monday, August 16, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 43-year-old Alabama woman was arrested in the area of H D Atha Road and Alcovy Mountain Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Shannon Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a dispute.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 39-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Magnolia Drive for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 35-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 11 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a call for service.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 17-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Hickory Pointe Road for Aggravated Assault and Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 22-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road and Broadnax Mill Road for two outstanding Failure to Appear warrants out of Walton County following a traffic stop.