WCSO Alerts: DUIs; disorderly conduct and slew of entering autos

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, May 21 – Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sunday, May 21, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest- 21 year old Bishop male was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Whitney Road for Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at two residences on Gum Creek Church Road in reference to complainants reporting an unknown individual entered several of the complainant’s unlocked vehicles and took items sometime between 8:00pm May 21st and 6:20am. May 22nd.



Arrest- 24 year old Loganville male was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Conyers Road for Speeding, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 20 year old Auburn female was arrested at a residence on Old Highway 138 for Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree and Battery following a dispute.

Monday, May 22, 2023



ZONE 5



Arrest- 59 year old Loganville female was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Ridgewood Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident with no injuries.



Arrest- 42 year old Monroe male was arrested at a residence on Tennyson Drive for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Kristens Lane in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle and took several items sometime between 7:00pm May 21st and 8:00am May 22nd.



ZONE 7



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Guthrie Cemetery Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual in a silver passenger car stopped and took the complainant’s mail from their mailbox sometime sound 1:30pm.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023



ZONE 2



Arrest- 33 year old Social Circle male was arrested at a residence on East Hightower Trail for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving Under the Influence.



ZONE 3

Arrest- 39 year old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cattle Barn Road for an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following a suspicious person call.