WCSO Alerts: Females arrested for assaults, drugs, outstanding warrants and DUI; vehicle and guns stolen

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, May 14, 2023 to Sunday, May 21, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, May 14, 2023

ZONE 5



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a residence on Etchison Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s unlocked 1999 Geo Prizm sometime between 10:00pm May 14thand 6:30am May 15th. Vehicle was placed on the National Database as stolen.



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Brookhaven Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entered two of the complainant’s unlocked vehicles on location and took several items, including a firearm, sometime between 11:00pm May 14th and 5:00pm May 15th. Firearm was placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 35 year old Jamaica male was arrested at a residence on Bellview Chase for Terroristic Threats and Acts and Criminal Trespass following a dispute.

Tuesday, May 15, 2023



ZONE 5



Arrest- 26 year old Loganville male was arrested at a residence on Rosewood Way for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County for a Probation Violation.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 22 year old female was arrested in the area of Highway 20 and Ivory Road for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 27 year old Oxford woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 for Simple Assault following a dispute.

ACTIVITY DATE: Wednesday, May 16, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 52 year old Conyers female was arrested in the area of Highway 138 near Woodlake Baptist Church for Possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 34 year old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near the EZ Stop gas station for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County for a Probation Violation following a traffic stop.

Thursday, May 17, 2023



ZONE 5



Arrest- 44 year old Loganville male was arrested at a residence on Grady Smith Road in reference to several outstanding warrants out of Georgia State Patrol.



Arrest- 46 year old Temple male was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bullock Bridge Road for an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 39 year old Union Point male was arrested in the area of Claude Brewer Road for Driving Under the Influence and Open Container following a suspicious vehicle call.

Friday, May 18, 2023



ZONE 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Hillside Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took two firearms from the residence sometime over the last 6 months. Firearms were placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 3



Arrest- 61 year old Monroe male was arrested in the area of Barrett Street and Alcovy Street for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County for a Probation Violation following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 20 year old Monroe female was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Broadnax Mill Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

Saturday, May 20, 2023



ZONE 1



Arrest- 25 year old Jonesboro female was arrested in the area of Harris Rockmore Road and Lower Jersey Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident with no injuries.



Arrest- 29 year old White Plains male was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Camp Lake Road for an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- 65 year old Duluth male was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Youth Jersey Road for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.



Arrest- 38 year old Loganville male was arrested in the area of Highway 81 near EZ Stop gas station for Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Suspended, and Equipment Violation following a traffic stop.