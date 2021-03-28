WCSO Alerts: Hole cut in above-ground pool, items stolen from vacant home

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, March 22 to Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, March 22, 2021

ZONE 3

Scam– Deputies took a report at a residence on Blasingame Road in reference to complainant reporting having received a spam call from an unknown individual claiming to be a police officer out of Houston, Texas in order to obtain the complainant’s social security and bank information.

ZONE 5

Arrest– A 51-year-old Lithonia woman was arrested at a residence on Lois Lane for Simple Battery following a dispute.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

ZONE 5

Damage to Property– Deputies took a report at a residence on Nancy Way in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual cutting a hole in their above-ground pool.

Burglary– Deputies took a report at a residence on Shiloh Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual forcing entry into the vacant home and stealing items from the property between the hours of 8:00am on Tuesday, March 16 and 10:15am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

ZONE 7

Arrest– A 26-year-old Monroe resident was arrested at a residence on Atha Wood Drive on outstanding warrants out of Walton County without incident.