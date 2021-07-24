WCSO Alerts: Loganville man, 20, arrested for entering autos and a slew of traffic stops net drug and weapons charges

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period July 19 – 22, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, July 19, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 37-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Unisia Drive and Highway 83 for Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Probation Violation, and Failure to Appear following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 21-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Windermere Drive for Simply Battery following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on New Horizon Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual stole the complainant’s White 2009 Subaru Forester between the hours of 8:00am and 9:00am on Monday, July 19. The vehicle was placed on a national database as stolen.



Tuesday, July 20, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 51-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Mountain Creek Church Road and Gratis Road for Driving under the Influence, Driving with a Suspended License, and Open Container following a suspicious vehicle check.



ZONE 5



Agency Assist/Arrest– Deputies assisted Newton County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest at a residence on Fannie Thompson Road. A 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Newton County.



ZONE 7



Damage to Property– Deputies took a report at a location on Highway 138 in reference to complainant reporting the complainant’s storage unit was broken into. A possible suspect was identified, and the Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Wednesday, July 21, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 39-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and H D Atha Road for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant out of the Board of Pardons and Parole in Atlanta following a traffic stop.



Arrest– A 24-year-old Loganville was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Covington Police Department following a traffic stop.



ZONE 3



Fire Assist– Deputies responded to a residence on Double Tree Drive in reference to a fire assist call. The residents were gone from the home when it became fully engulfed, and no injuries were reported.



ZONE 7



Arrest-A 29-year-old Snellville man, a 30-year-old Snellville man, a 23-year-old Loganville woman and a 22-year-old Loganville woman were arrested at a residence on Cambridge Way following a discharging of firearms call.

-the 29-year old Snellville man was arrested for Discharging a Firearm While under the Influence and Reckless Conduct.

-the 30-year-old Snellville man was arrested for Discharging a Firearm under the Influence, Reckless Conduct, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Giving False Information to an Officer.

-the 23-year-old Loganville woman was arrested for Discharging a Firearm While under the Influence and Reckless Conduct.

-the 22-year-old Loganville woman was arrested for Discharging a Firearm While under the Influence and Reckless Conduct.



Thursday, July 22, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 26-year-old Loganville was arrested at a residence on Emerald Drive for outstanding warrants for Battery and Theft by Taking.



Arrest– A 36-year-Covington man was arrested at a residence on Jersey Walnut Grove Road for Simple Assault following a dispute.



ZONE 2



Arrest– A 44-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Wildwood Way for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant and Contempt of Court for Child Support following a wanted person call.



Arrest– A 51-year-old Madison man and a 43-year-old Monroe woman were arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Pleasant Valley Road following a traffic stop.

-the male was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug-Related Objects.

-the female was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, and an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.



ZONE 4



Theft Report/Arrest– Deputies took a report at a residence on Ike Stone Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual stole the complainant’s four-wheeler. The four-wheeler was located at a business on Highway 78, and a 26-year-old Monroe man was arrested for Probation Violation as a Result of Theft by Taking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Non-Labeled Prescription Drugs.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 35-year-old Conyers resident was arrested at a business on Nicholsville Road for an outstanding Larceny warrant out of Rockdale County.



ZONE 7



Suspicious Person– Deputies responded to a residence on Atha Woods Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual wearing all black was looking into vehicles at the residence. The area was checked by deputies, and no contact was made with the suspicious person.



Entering Auto/Arrest– Deputies responded to a residence on Maris Way in reference to complainant reporting seeing an unknown individual entering the complainant’s neighbor’s vehicle and numerous items being stolen. Deputies also took a report in the same area of another auto being entered and numerous items being stolen. Deputies found a 20-year-old Loganville at a nearby residence on Maris Way, and he was arrested for Theft by Taking and Entering Auto