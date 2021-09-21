WCSO Alerts: Mailboxes in 21 residences in HD Atha, Jersey and Alcovy Station Road damaged

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, September 9, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 36-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Pannell Road for two outstanding Deposit Account Fraud warrants out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Arrest/Agency Assist- Deputies assisted First Choice Bail Bonds with the arrest of a 40-year-old Loganville at a residence on Bullock Trail in reference to an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.

Friday, September 10, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 44-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Highway 81 for outstanding warrants out of Barrow County.



Arrest- A 41-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Grady Smith Road for an outstanding warrant out of Clarke County.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 39-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 91 and Michelle Court for Driving Under the Influence following a stop at a safety check.



Arrest- A 24-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road and Bunny Court for Driving Under the Influence and Refusing an Officer following a stop at a safety check.

Saturday, September 11, 2021



ZONE 1



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Alcovy Station Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual damaged the complainant’s mailbox sometime overnight.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 59-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in the area of Old Monroe Madison and Gene Bell Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 35-year-old Tennessee man and a 25-year-old Tennessee woman were arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road for following a stop at a safety check.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for Possession of Drug Related Objects and Open Container.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Sunday, September 12, 2021



ZONE 1



Damage to Property- Deputies took reports at 21 different residences in the area of H D Atha Road, Monroe Jersey Road and Alcovy Station Road in reference to mailboxes being damaged overnight. Sometime between 11:00pm September 11th and 8:00am September 12th.



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 64-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Alton Green Road for Possession and Display of a Fake License following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 31-year-old Mi chigan man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road for Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Child Restraint Seat following a stop at a safety check.