WCSO Alerts: Man arrested after he flees and wrecks while trying to avoid a safety check

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Tuesday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 16, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- A 25-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Piney Grove Road and Rosewood Way for Driving Under the Influence, Obstruction of an Officer, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 54-year-old Flowery Branch man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Forrester Cemetery Road for Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 39-year-old Eatonton woman was arrested at a residence on Lipscomb Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest- 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Anna’s Way for Battery following a dispute.



Arrest- A 38-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in the area of Double Springs Road and New Hope Church Road for Fleeing to Elude, Driving While License Suspended, and Reckless Driving following a brief vehicle chase and single vehicle accident with no injuries when the subject attempted to elude a safety check.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 54-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Woodhaven Lane for Driving Under the Influence following a suspicious person call.