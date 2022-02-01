WCSO Alerts: Monroe man, 62, arrested on theft warrant after deer wreck

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 27 – 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday. January 27th, 202



ZONE 2

Arrest- 62-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of H D Atha Road and Jersey Social Circle Road for a valid theft warrant out of the Walton County Sheriff Office following a deer wreck.



ZONE 3

Theft report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Good Hope Road in reference to the complainant reporting a motorcycle was stolen from the location around 9:00am on Thursday, January 27th. Motorcycle was placed on Georgia Crime Information Center as stolen.



Arrest- 23-year-old Commerce man was arrested at a residence on Queens Cemetery Road for Aggravated Stalking, Driving with a Suspended License, and Obstruction after Fleeing from deputies following a dispute.



Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Windfield Drive in reference to the complainant reporting a pistol was taken from their truck sometime between November 2021 and December 2021.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 40-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Broadnax Drive on an outstanding warrant after hiding in the house and refusing to come out.

Friday. January 28th, 2022



ZONE 7

Arrest- Alexandra Hood (30 of Winder) was arrested for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop for Failure to Maintain Lane in the area of Highway 138 and H D Atha Road.



Arrest- 71-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Taylor Drive for Battery after an EMS assist call.

Saturday. January 29th, 2022



ZONE 1

Arrest- 61-year-old and 65-year-old Oxford, Georgia women were arrested at a residence on Oak Valley Drive for Loitering and Prowling after going in a vacant residence.



ZONE 7

Arrest- 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Camp Lake Road for Suspended License, No Insurance, and Suspended Registration following a traffic stop.



Arrest- 25-year-old Loganville man was arrested at residence on Church Way for Parole Violation in reference to a suspicious vehicle being in the area.



Damage to Property- Deputies took a report in the area of H D Atha Road and Oscar Barton Road in reference to the complainant reporting unknown subjects threw rocks at his vehicle while he passed that area around 1:00am on Saturday, January 29th.

Sunday. January 30th, 2022



ZONE 3

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on Bethany Church Road in reference to the complainant reporting that an unknown suspect kicked their passenger rear door at least three times and keyed the length of the passenger side of the vehicle between 9:00pm on Saturday, January 29th and 4:30am on Sunday, January 30th. No known suspects. Reports Taken.



ZONE 6 Arrest- 28-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Pine Drive for Simple Battery and Terroristic Threats following a dispute with a juvenile.



ZONE 7

Juvenile Complaint- Deputies took a report in the area of H D Atha Road and Youth Monroe Road in reference to a 15-year-old Monroe juvenile and 15-year-old Social Circle juvenile being charged with Ungovernable Juvenile Complainant after throwing water bottles at a passing vehicle around 1:00am on Sunday, January 30th