WCSO Alerts: Numerous items stolen from buildings and trailers at a Pointer Road address, slew of arrests and warrant pick ups

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, July 26 – Thursday, July 29, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, July 26, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 45-year-old Jersey woman was arrested at a location on Main Street for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 37-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Eliza Doster Road for an outstanding warrant out of Norcross Police Department following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Gum Creek Church Road in reference to complainant reporting that three of the complainant’s vehicles had been rummaged through but nothing had been stolen between the hours of 8:00pm on Sunday, July 25 and 1:30pm on Monday, July 26.

ZONE 7



Arrest– A 57-year-old Grayson resident was arrested at a residence on Park Street for Reckless Driving and Criminal Damage to Property following several damage to property calls.



Tuesday, July 27, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 30-year-old Covington woman, a 28-year-old Conyers man and a 24-year-old Loganville woman were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Cannon Farm Road following a traffic stop.

-The 30-year-old Covington man was arrested for two counts of Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Non-Labeled Prescription Drugs.

-The 28-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Newton County.

-The Loganville man was arrested for an outstanding Larceny warrant out of Morgan County.



ZONE 5



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Timber Trace Road in reference to complainant reporting the complainant’s trailer was stolen between the hours 12:00am on Sunday, July 25 and 2:40am on Wednesday, July 28. A possible suspect was identified.



ZONE 6

Arrest– A 49-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a location on Atlanta Highway for an outstanding warrant out of San Bernardino, California.



Wednesday, July 28, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 48-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested at a location on James Huff Road for Driving under the Influence, Open Container, and Possession of Marijuana following a dispute.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 47-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Oakmont Way for Battery and two counts of Cruelty to Children following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 25-year-old Decatur man was arrested at a location on Highway 138 for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of Crime, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Thursday, July 29, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 26-year-old Good Hope resident was arrested at a location on Highway 186 for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.



ZONE 6



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a location on Pointer Road in reference to complainant reporting numerous items were stolen from numerous buildings and trailers on the property by an unknown individual. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident