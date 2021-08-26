WCSO Alerts: Ongoing issue in area of Nicholson road with motorcycles racing

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Aug. 19 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, August 19, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- An 18-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Felker Street for two outstanding Aggravated Assault warrants and an outstanding Criminal Trespass warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 5



Damage to Property/Trespassing- Deputies took a report at a business, Avid Recovery, in the area of Highway 78 in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual had cut three large holes in the fence on location sometime between August 1st and August 19th.

Friday, August 20, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest- A 29-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Squirrel Hollow Road for Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction following a dispute.



ZONE 7

Arrest- A 41-year-old man a 34-year-old woman from Monroe were arrested at a residence on Highway 138. The man was arrested for three outstanding warrant out of Walton County for Battery, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and Probation Violation, as well as, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects. The woman was arrested for Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Saturday, August 21, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 63-year-old Winder man was arrested by Winder Police Department in their jurisdiction in reference to an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. Winder police transported the subject to the county line where he was taken into custody by Walton County deputies.



ZONE 5



Extra Patrol- Extra Patrol was requested in the area of Nicholsville Road in reference to an ongoing issue with motorcycles racing and revving their engines in the late evening and early morning hours.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 39-year-old Covington woman was arrested in the area of Magnolia Drive for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

Sunday, August 22, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest- A 28-year-old Conyers man was arrested in the area of Old Highway 138 for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop.