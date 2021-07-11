WCSO Alerts: Slew of arrests including 2 after chase and recovery of a stolen vehicle

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, July 5 to Thursday, July 8, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, July 5, 2021



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 26-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Double Springs Place for Battery and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 23-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Youth Monroe Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant, Battery, Criminal Trespass, and Possession of Marijuana following a dispute.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021



ZONE 2



Arrest– A 21-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Adamson Drive and Vine Street for Disorderly Conduct following a dispute.



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 62-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cheek Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Arrest– A 39-year-old Social Circle man turned himself in to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested for a valid warrant out of Social Circle Police Department.



ZONE 5



Arrest-A 38-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Bullock Bridge Road for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug-Related Objects



Wednesday, July 7, 2021

ZONE 3



Arrest– A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Brook Lane for Criminal Trespass following a complainant’s report.



ZONE 6



Arrest/Agency Assist– Deputies assisted Snellville Police Department in the chase of a stolen vehicle. A 33-year-old Norcross resident and a 29-year-old Dunwoody resident were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Tom Brewer Road and turned over to Snellville Police Department following the chase.



Arrest– A 39-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Dove Drive for Simple Battery and six counts of Cruelty to Children following a dispute.



ZONE 7



Suspicious Vehicle– Deputies responded to the area of Knollwood Drive in reference to multiple complaints made against a driver speeding in the neighborhood. Deputies made contact with the driver and advised him of the complaints.



Thursday, July 8, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest/Agency Assist– A 29-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on John Deere Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a welfare check.