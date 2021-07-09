WCSO Alerts: Vehicle parts stolen from business on Hwy 81; ATV stolen and recovered by MPD; Couple arrested for shoplifting and aggravated assault

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period July 1 – 4, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Thursday, July 1, 2021



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 47-year-old Loganville resident was arrested at a residence on Youth Jersey Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Oxycodone.



Friday, July 2, 2021



ZONE 1



Stolen Vehicle– Deputies responded to a residence on Nunnally Farm Road in reference to complainant reporting that the complainant’s ATV was stolen by an unknown individual. The unknown individual and stolen vehicle were involved in a chase with Monroe Police Department prior to complainant reporting it stolen, and the vehicle was recovered.



ZONE 4



Suspicious Person– Deputies responded to a residence on Shoal Creek Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual was on the complainant’s property. Deputies identified the individual as a missing person and returned them home.



ZONE 6



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 81 in reference to complainant reporting numerous vehicles had parts stolen by unknown individuals between 2:20 am and 3:15 am on Friday, July 2. The Criminal Investigation Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Saturday, July 3, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 27-year-old Monroe man was arrested by Georgia State Patrol in the area of Snow Mills Road and Turkey Mountain Trail for Driving Under the Influence following a one-vehicle accident.



ZONE 6



Burglary– Deputies took a report at a location on 4055 Pointer Road in reference to complainant reporting numerous items stolen by an unknown individual between 4:00 pm on Friday, July 2 and 4:12 pm on Saturday, July 3. Crime Scene Investigations and the Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the report.



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 43-year-old Loganville resident was arrested in the area of Leone Avenue and Church Way for Driving with a Suspended License, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Tail Light Out following a traffic stop.



Arrest– A 42-year-old Monroe man and a 56-year-old Loganville woman were arrested at a location on Walnut Avenue following a welfare check of the occupants of a vehicle.

-The male was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.

-The female was arrested for Driving with a Suspended License.



Sunday, July 4, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 26-year-old Winder resident was arrested in the area of Partain Road and Elijah Way for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



ZONE 6



Agency Assist– Deputies assisted Gwinnett County Police Department in the search for two individuals involved in shoplifting and aggravated assault. A 58-year-old Decatur woman and a 40-year-old Stone Mountain man were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Bay Creek Church Road and turned over to Gwinnett County Police Department.



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 47-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Bypass Road for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant and an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant following a dispute.