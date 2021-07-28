Weather Alert: After heat advisory, another round of storms predicted for tonight

Overnight storms Monday kept many in the local area awake wondering when they would end. This was followed by a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon, and another round of storms predicted for this evening. By 6 p.m., local agencies were already responding to weather related calls.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an inert landfill on Adamson Drive in Monroe late Tuesday evening as well as a tree down on a car on Highway 78.

“The landfill takes trees, stumps, limbs and such and the fire is burning these items, in some places under ground. This fire is believed to have been started by lightning last night,” WCFR Assist. Chief Craig League reported, going on to detail the call regarding the tree that fell on Highway 78 west bound just west of Jim Daws Road.

“The tree struck a car when it fell causing major damage to the car. No injuries were reported. GDOT has removed the tree from the roadway,” League reported.

And as storms look set to fire up again this evening, officials prepare for another busy night. In fact, according to the Hazardous Outlook for the local area, it looks like much of the same is expected for the rest of the week – heat advisories during the day and storms overnight.

“Scattered thunderstorms are likely across all of north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong with very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Hot and humid conditions with heat index values of 100 to 110 are likely again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible across north and central Georgia Wednesday through Friday, becoming more numerous Saturday through Monday. Any storms could become strong with very heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.”