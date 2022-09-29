Weather Alert: Fire and wind advisories issued for the local area

The US National Weather Service in Atlanta has issued a High Fire Danger and a Wind Advisory for north and central Georgia from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 29, 2022, due to strong winds. This includes Walton, Gwinnett and the surrounding counties.

High Fire Danger

Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

Wind Advisory

Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instruction –

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

WHERE…Portions of north and central Georgia, generally along and south of the I-85 corridor. WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service