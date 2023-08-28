Weather Alert: Flash flood issued for local area until 10 a.m. Monday

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has Issued a Flash Flood Warning For

Northwestern Morgan county in North Central Georgia and Walton county in North Central Georgia

Central Oconee county in Northeastern Georgia until 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

* At 353am EDT, Doppler Radar indicated Thunderstorms Producing Heavy Rain Across the Warned Area. Between 2 and 3 Inches of Rain Have Fallen. Flash Flooding is Ongoing or Expected to Begin

Shortly.



Hazard, Flash Flooding Caused by Thunderstorms.



Source, Radar.



Impact, Flash Flooding of Small Creeks and Streams, Urban Areas, Highways, Streets and Underpasses As Well As Other Poor Drainage and Low – Lying Areas.



* Some Locations That will Experience Flash Flooding Include Monroe, Social Circle, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Between, Good Hope, Bishop, Jersey, Ebenezer, Pannell, Herndonville, Hard Labor

Creek State Park, Campton, Nicholasville, Farmington and Apalachee.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown When Encountering Flooded Roads. Most Flood Deaths Occur in Vehicles. Be Especially Cautious at Night When It is Harder to Recognize the Dangers of Flooding.

National Weather Service